14 Highly Rated Costco Food Items You Can Find Right Now

Remembering the best time to shop at Costco to avoid large crowds is a life skill, and so is making an efficient shopping list. It's easy to add a bunch of food items to your list to try, but it helps to know how others who've tried them feel about the products before you spend your hard-earned money. There's nothing quite like buying a Costco-sized version of something only to get home and realize it doesn't meet your expectations.

We've scoured the Costco food section for the best of the best in all categories so you don't have to. Only the top-rated items have made our list, so you can make your shopping list with confidence, knowing that there's a high chance you'll be happy with what you buy. You might even see something on our list you haven't heard of yet, but sounds delicious. Before your next Costco trip, take a look at this list of highly rated Costco food items that you can find right now so you don't miss out on what could be your next favorite purchase.