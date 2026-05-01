Is McDonald's Launching A Subscription French Fry Service? We Fact-Checked The Viral Rumor

Several big changes are coming to McDonald's in 2026. Unfortunately, none of these changes is a french fry subscription service. The wild rumor that McDonald's is planning to launch the service began on the popular parody account, Hoops Crave on X, and is sadly untrue — though that didn't stop plenty of people from believing it. One user on X shared the post proclaiming, "I could singlehandedly bankrupt McDonald's." Not everyone was so pleased with the false announcement, though.

The post received thousands of shares on X and eventually made its way off the platform and over to Reddit, where users were perplexed about the fast food giant's supposed new deal. After the new McValue menu was not the deal many customers were hoping for, the rumor sparked some upset replies, with one user calling out the absurdity of it all. "If they can afford to charge just $20 a month for unlimited fries, then they can sure as hell afford to charge less overall for their meals."

However, McDonald's has not made any official announcements about this rumored fry deal, and Hoops Crave openly admits on its X profile that it is a parody account. After all, one of its most recent posts reported: "Red Bull confirms its drink does not actually give consumers wings." If you believed that a french fry subscription service was on the horizon, don't feel bad; this isn't the first subscription rumor about the fast food restaurant.