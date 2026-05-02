You'll Ruin Your Enameled Cast Iron Cookware By Making This Common Mistake

It's usually best to preheat enameled cast iron cookware for even cooking and the best results. So how can you safely preheat your Dutch oven without risking ruining the enamel coating? "I would add a couple of cups of water to the cookware first, or I would add in a few tablespoons of oil, something that can help absorb the heat," Jordan Burdey recommended. This will help prevent thermal shock. As for the heat level, Burdey advises starting with medium to medium-high for the initial heating.

This naturally begs the question: what happens if your cookware does crack (or is already cracked)? Sadly, the answer is probably not what you want to hear. "I would absolutely not recommend cooking with a chipped or cracked enamel," Burdey emphasized. "Because enamel is basically glass, the risk of particles ending up in your food is too high, and ingesting this is very dangerous." So, if you want to avoid the tragedy of having to toss an exorbitantly priced Le Creuset Dutch oven, always preheat it with a little oil or water. If you're looking for more ways to up your cookware game, check out this clever Dutch oven storage tip.