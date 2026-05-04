The Affordable Chicago Side I Think Should Get More Love

There's a side dish you'll find at some Italian beef stands in Chicago that rarely gets any attention despite the fact that Italian beef has recently been thrust into the spotlight thanks to the show "The Bear" (which is loosely based on a real restaurant in Chicago). It usually doesn't cost more than a few dollars, but it's one of my favorite things to get if I want a snack that's almost as satisfying as an entire meal.

This would be what we call gravy bread, which goes by slightly different names depending on where you're at. I've seen them called soggies, dunkers, or pretty much anything implying this item is wet. That's because gravy bread is simply a naked French roll fully dipped into Italian beef jus until it's basically disintegrating. What's interesting about this side is that you won't find it at every beef stand — just ones that have been around for a long time.

Trust me when I say it's delicious. A full Italian beef sandwich is a simple thing of beauty, but much of the flavor secretly lies in the jus (aka gravy, hence the name). It's salty, savory, beefy, and seasoned with garlic and oregano; those herbs and spices you associate with Italian-American flavors. The French bread used by most of our Italian beef stands is normally light with a tug to each bite, but it becomes soft, comforting, and warming with the jus. Plus, if you're lucky, sometimes you'll get some extra shreds of beef stuck to the bread.