The Best Type Of Pan For Caramelizing Onions

Caramelized onions are an exercise in time and sheer patience, but when your hard work pays off, it really pays off — the result is a batch of sweet, soft, and savory onions that taste incredible. While there are only a few tricks you can use to cut down cooking time, you do need to be mindful of some other factors for the best results. We spoke to Dennis Littley, chef and culinary expert at Ask Chef Dennis, about the type of cooking vessel that's ideal for caramelizing onions, and if it even matters.

Littley said it does. "The best pan to caramelize onions is a shallow pan that distributes heat evenly across its base and has enough width for all the onions to be cooked together," he explained. A pan made of either stainless steel or cast iron is ideal because of the material's heat-distributing properties.

And it needs to be big enough to allow for the onions to cook in a single layer, which Littley said is more important than you think because it allows the onions to cook quickly. He continued, "It is this quick cooking process that causes the onions to slowly release their water content, eventually developing an equally rich, deep-brown color without being burned."