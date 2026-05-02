The Secret Behind How Bartenders Make Drinks So Fast

On a busy night, your bartender is going to be juggling multiple drink orders at once, so when customers don't know their ideal martini order, service slows down — causing bartenders to pick up the pace. So how does a bartender move so fast? We asked Yu Jiang Zhao, the founder of Kobayashi Bar, how a good bartender can put together cocktails so quickly. The answer lies in efficiency.

Zhao was clear that a fast-moving bar is the result of good tools that are properly prepared. "Before service starts, all stations in our restaurant are organized the same way: jigger/bar spoon in the bartender's dominant hand, shaker tin and Hawthorne strainer just one step away from the well, ice well topped up, citrus juiced and labeled, syrup portioned and poured into speed bottles, garnish prepared and covered."

To help with that bartender lingo, a bar jigger is a tool resembling two metal triangles, which is both a measuring cup and a way to pour the liquor into the cocktail. The shaker is a specialized metal container for shaken-not-stirred cocktails like sours or some martinis, which would separate if they were simply stirred together. The Hawthorne is a disc-shaped cocktail strainer for filtering out fruit pulp and other solids from a drink. Having all of these tools at the ready helps a bartender juggle multiple orders on the fly.