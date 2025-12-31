Stop Annoying Your Bartender And Learn Your Ideal Martini Order

If you're a fan of spirit-forward cocktails, no doubt you're very familiar with the martini. In order to get the most satisfying experience when drinking, however, it's best to know exactly what you want so you can order it accordingly (or mix it yourself, if you're imbibing at home). Lexi Parker, who works as the beverage manager at a Denver cocktail lounge called Poka Lola Social Club, shared her martini knowledge with The Takeout to help you consider your options.

If you want to order a martini like you're actually a connoisseur, you'll need to know the lingo — just asking for a "martini" will prompt several more questions from your bartender, which can be a hassle on a busy night. "The most important cocktail terminology you need to know is whether you want your martini 'dry,' 'extra dry,' or 'dirty,' and maybe 'up' versus 'on the rocks,'" said Parker. These terms let the bartender know the ratio of the ingredients and how you'd like them to be prepared.

Parker explained that what makes a martini dry is the fact that it has much less vermouth than a classic one, with the latter traditionally being made with five parts gin or vodka to one part dry vermouth. Extra-dry martinis have no vermouth at all, so essentially you're drinking straight-up booze with a garnish. You can also order a wet martini, which usually consists of two parts gin or vodka to one part vermouth. As for a dirty martini, this has olive brine as an extra ingredient. Parker also explained, "'Up' versus 'on the rocks' just means in a martini glass or in a rocks glass with ice, respectively."