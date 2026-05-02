The Gooey, Cheesy Upgrade Your Cookout Baked Beans Are Begging For

Once you've gathered all your ingredients, you're almost done. This dish doesn't have many steps involved, so it shouldn't take more than 20 minutes to make. The garlic and tomato paste are usually heated first before adding the beans and everything else except the mozzarella. However, feel free to sprinkle some parmesan into the bean mixture. At the end, the mozzarella goes on top, and then you bake.

The dish is often made with tomato paste, but don't feel constrained in how you add the tomatoes. Instead of tomato paste, some folks say that using canned or fresh tomatoes notably improves the flavor. That's hard to say for sure, as tomato paste will have a much more concentrated flavor, while whole tomatoes will taste fresher (even though crushing or blending them will be an extra step). For even more tomato flavor, use both concentrated tomato paste and canned tomatoes. On the opposite end, you could just use marinara sauce if you already have some on-hand.

Beyond that, we'd never discourage you from making things spicier, so keep in mind that pickled jalapeño peppers can give baked beans more depth. For a garnish, think along the lines of lasagna or pizza; proteins like sausage or veggies like spinach will fit right into the mixture.