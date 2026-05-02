Leftover Pizza Dough? Bake A Loaf Of Bread

If you're familiar with bread baking, you'll know that the basic ingredients — water, flour, yeast, and a little salt — can produce an incredible variety of shapes and textures when you combine them in different ways. You can get a crusty ciabatta or a loaf of Wonderbread-style white with a few tweaks to the ratio and technique. But that means that some doughs should stick to their intended purpose, right? Not necessarily.

Take pizza dough, for example. Yes, pizza dough is different from your standard French boule. No, that doesn't mean you have to use your leftover pizza dough for more pizza. You can use it to bake bread, too.

Plenty of people use leftover pizza dough for Italian-restaurant classics, like calzones or strombolis. You don't have to stick to pizza-adjacent dishes, though. While you'll never be able to get that delicate, fluffy Wonderbread texture from leftover pizza dough, you can use it to make a wide variety of loaves, rolls, and appetizers.