Say Goodbye To Bland Boiled Eggs With This Flavorful Technique

Eggs are great. They're essential to a variety of bakes, often a key ingredient for many breakfasts (like these high-protein burritos), and if you boil them, they even come in their own convenient packaging. The only issue? After eating hard-boiled eggs for a couple of days straight, they can get a bit boring.

According to Adam Gallagher, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, it's easy to make boiled eggs more exciting. All you need is a good marinade, and when it comes to flavors, there's a lot of room for personal taste and cooking skills. Gallagher suggests a lightly spiced broth or soy sauce to keep things simple. "Garlic and herbs are all you need," he says. Other delicious marinades for eggs include Chinese spices and teas; dill, cloves, and the brine from pickled beets; or the fish sauce, herbs, and spices used for Vietnamese mayak eggs.

Once you've chosen your marinade, peel and submerge the eggs. Over time, the eggs will take on the liquid in which they're soaking. This gradually deepens their flavor, with maximum absorption happening between a few hours and a few days depending on your marinade.

Just be aware that tea eggs, eggs soaked in pickling brine from beets, and soy eggs will also change color during marination. Soy eggs, which are sometimes called ramen eggs, expand on Gallagher's soy sauce suggestion by combining it with salt, sugar, mirin, and vinegar.