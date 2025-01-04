For More Flavorful Hard-Boiled Eggs, Marinate Them In A Popular Hot Drink

I'm an enormous egg fan. An egghead, you could say. Throughout the eternal cycle that is the demonization and glorification of eggs, I've remained a staunch supporter. I love eggs, whether they're cooked in healthy or unhealthy ways. While hard-boiled eggs aren't my diehard favorite, they are a delicious, quick and easy snack, so I like to keep them on hand when I can. My chief complaint is just that they're a bit... boring. Or at least, they can be if you don't know how to cook and serve them with a bit of pizzazz. Marinating your hard-boiled eggs is a great and simple way to pack in a bit more flavor, and you can use tea to do it.

A good tea egg starts with the tea, unsurprisingly. Tea eggs originated in China as a way to preserve food, and Chinese tea culture has a deep and storied history that we don't have time to get into here and now. Just know that the greatest of tea doesn't begin or end at the now-famous Hong Kong milk tea. For these eggs, grab a darker tea like black, oolong, or Taiwanese red. They have a more robust flavor and will leave behind that beautiful staining synonymous with tea eggs. When choosing a loose-leaf tea, go for larger, more uniform leaf sizes with the tips still attached. For tea bags, just grab your favorite brand or ones noted for good, strong flavors.