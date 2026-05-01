Order A Coffee Cabinet In Rhode Island And This Is What You'll Get (Hint: It's Not Furniture)

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Rhode Island may be the smallest state, but its culinary culture certainly isn't pint-sized. From the all-American hot weiner (which is absolutely not a hot dog) to the life-changing frozen lemonade, the Ocean State's got plenty of tasty regional specialties to go around. One delightful treat you can only order in Rhode Island is a coffee cabinet. You'd be forgiven for thinking this sounds like a cupboard in which you might store your favorite store-bought instant coffee brands. However, for Rhode Islanders, coffee cabinets have nothing to do with furniture.

In the Ocean State, a coffee cabinet is a refreshing blend of ice cream, milk, and coffee syrup. The milkshake-like treat has been a Rhode Island classic since the early 20th century, and it's a beloved summertime staple (and anytime pick-me-up) across the state. Why the heck it's called a cabinet remains a bit of a mystery – the most prevalent theory suggests that the blenders used to mix up the cool desserts were formerly kept in cabinets or boxes. These days, the term cabinet can refer to any variety of ice cream-based milkshake in Rhode Island, but the coffee version is by far the most popular.