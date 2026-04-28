'Seriously? For The King?' — The Internet Roasts The British Menu For King Charles' US Visit

Americans love to mock British cuisine. When the British Embassy's X account posted a behind-the-scenes video of kitchen staff preparing afternoon tea for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit, commenters were quick to criticize. "Is this a joke?" one X user wrote. "This looks like every work bought lunch sandwich buffet."

As Craig Harnden, head chef at the British embassy, explained in the video, the tea features a more-or-less traditional British menu: scones served with clotted cream and four types of sandwiches. The sandwiches include Scottish smoked salmon on brown bread with lemon butter and black pepper, egg mayonnaise, roast beef with horseradish, and a classic cucumber sandwich. The meal is set to serve 650 people.

Some commenters were supportive ("Looks delicious! I love a good afternoon tea," wrote one fan), but most were derisive. Some wondered whether staff would remove the crusts from the sandwiches or complained of improperly buttered bread. Others noted that the King and Queen might be bored with standard British fare. "If I were visiting a country I would want to try their food not more of what I eat daily," complained one commenter. "The US has so many cultures blended that you could fill the entire menu and never scratch the surface."