'Seriously? For The King?' — The Internet Roasts The British Menu For King Charles' US Visit
Americans love to mock British cuisine. When the British Embassy's X account posted a behind-the-scenes video of kitchen staff preparing afternoon tea for King Charles III and Queen Camilla's state visit, commenters were quick to criticize. "Is this a joke?" one X user wrote. "This looks like every work bought lunch sandwich buffet."
As Craig Harnden, head chef at the British embassy, explained in the video, the tea features a more-or-less traditional British menu: scones served with clotted cream and four types of sandwiches. The sandwiches include Scottish smoked salmon on brown bread with lemon butter and black pepper, egg mayonnaise, roast beef with horseradish, and a classic cucumber sandwich. The meal is set to serve 650 people.
Some commenters were supportive ("Looks delicious! I love a good afternoon tea," wrote one fan), but most were derisive. Some wondered whether staff would remove the crusts from the sandwiches or complained of improperly buttered bread. Others noted that the King and Queen might be bored with standard British fare. "If I were visiting a country I would want to try their food not more of what I eat daily," complained one commenter. "The US has so many cultures blended that you could fill the entire menu and never scratch the surface."
Preparing afternoon tea for a state visit is no easy task
Admittedly, the sandwiches look more like something that would be served in a church basement than a meal fit for a king. Still, preparing food for 650 guests, including two heads of state, is a tall order. Chef Craig Harden revealed that embassy staff is making upwards of 3,000 sandwiches for the event, which is a lot. It's also worth noting that this event is an afternoon tea: a lighter, more casual meal than traditional high tea.
King Charles and President Donald Trump have dramatically different palates, too. King Charles avoids meat and favors sustainably sourced foods, while President Trump is famously fond of fast food and well-done steaks. It seems that Harnden has considered the menu carefully, though, even if the sandwiches don't fit social media users' standards. The roast beef, which the chef notes is "not normally traditionally involved in the afternoon tea flavors," uses British beef freshly imported through a landmark new trade deal between the United States and United Kingdom. The chef noted that the cucumbers in the cucumber sandwiches were lightly pickled, "so the sweetness and acidity ... makes it a little bit more interesting."
Despite the derisive comments, Harden has impressive culinary chops. He worked in luxury resorts and Michelin-starred kitchens before joining the British embassy staff in 2011. The sandwiches may not be lavish, but they'll probably make for a lovely snack.