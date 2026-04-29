Why Your Bread Collapses After Baking And How To Fix It Like A Pro

As any good baker can tell you, professional or otherwise, mistakes will be made when you first start baking bread. One common problem beginners run into is having bread come out of the oven collapsed in on itself, rather than looking full and delicious. Obviously, this is not the desired outcome, so we reached out to Amy Coyne, sourdough teacher, creator of Amy Bakes Bread, and author of "The Beginner's Guide to Sourdough."

"Typically when bread collapses, it's because of a couple of reasons," said Coyne. "The most common one I see with home bakers is overproofing." Because there's more than one way to arrive at a collapsed loaf of bread, you may need to tinker a bit before you realize exactly where your recipe is going wrong. Coyne pointed out three of the ways bread loaves can collapse: overproofing, underbaking, and poor gluten development.

Because Coyne said that overproofing is the most common cause, we'll start there. "If your dough is overproofed, it means it has risen too long and the structure has started to weaken," Coyne explained. "By the time it goes into the oven, it may look airy, but it doesn't have the strength to keep rising." When you're just starting to work with yeast, it's easy to make mistakes like this, so don't worry. You can simply reduce how long you let the dough proof and try again.