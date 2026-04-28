The Genius Ways Some Aldi Shoppers Are Using The Dubai-Style Pistachio Spread

Dubai-style chocolate went viral in 2023, launching the world into a new era filled with pistachio and kataifi pastry. Among the new products created by the trend is pistachio cream inspired by the green stuff inside of Dubai Chocolate. At Aldi's, you'll find Dubai-Style Pistachio Cream Spread from Mattigan's, a private label associated with the grocer (part of the strategy to remain the cheapest grocery store chain in the US). Or at least, you might. It's an "Aldi Find" that flies off the shelves, even though customers say it seems priced a little high at $5.99 for a 7-ounce jar. Regardless, shoppers are treating it like Nutella and finding brilliant ways to quickly use up a jar.

According to reviews from Aldi shoppers, Dubai-Style Pistachio Cream Spread might be your new favorite addition to breakfast. It adds a nutty element to toast and bagels, pancakes, crepes, and crumpets, and transforms the most decadent canned cinnamon rolls into a Dubai-inspired sweet bread. It can also be used as a unique filling for Italian twists or other puff pastry sweets. On Reddit, one shopper even wrote that they've used it as a filling for madeleine cookies and a topping for cupcakes, whileothers suggested using pistachio cream on cheesecakes or as a mix-in for buttercream frosting.

Pro Tip: Aldi sells two different kinds of pistachio spread. You may see jars of Specially Selected pistachio cream alongside Mattigan's. The Specially Selected spread is the Italian version and doesn't contain kataifi. It's also wildly popular, but it'll have a smoother texture than the Dubai-style pistachio spread.