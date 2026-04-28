The Genius Ways Some Aldi Shoppers Are Using The Dubai-Style Pistachio Spread
Dubai-style chocolate went viral in 2023, launching the world into a new era filled with pistachio and kataifi pastry. Among the new products created by the trend is pistachio cream inspired by the green stuff inside of Dubai Chocolate. At Aldi's, you'll find Dubai-Style Pistachio Cream Spread from Mattigan's, a private label associated with the grocer (part of the strategy to remain the cheapest grocery store chain in the US). Or at least, you might. It's an "Aldi Find" that flies off the shelves, even though customers say it seems priced a little high at $5.99 for a 7-ounce jar. Regardless, shoppers are treating it like Nutella and finding brilliant ways to quickly use up a jar.
According to reviews from Aldi shoppers, Dubai-Style Pistachio Cream Spread might be your new favorite addition to breakfast. It adds a nutty element to toast and bagels, pancakes, crepes, and crumpets, and transforms the most decadent canned cinnamon rolls into a Dubai-inspired sweet bread. It can also be used as a unique filling for Italian twists or other puff pastry sweets. On Reddit, one shopper even wrote that they've used it as a filling for madeleine cookies and a topping for cupcakes, whileothers suggested using pistachio cream on cheesecakes or as a mix-in for buttercream frosting.
Pro Tip: Aldi sells two different kinds of pistachio spread. You may see jars of Specially Selected pistachio cream alongside Mattigan's. The Specially Selected spread is the Italian version and doesn't contain kataifi. It's also wildly popular, but it'll have a smoother texture than the Dubai-style pistachio spread.
How shoppers enjoy Mattigan's Dubai-style pistachio spread with zero work
While some Aldi shoppers have been inspired by Mattigan's Dubai-Style Pistachio Spread — even going so far as to make a homemade version of the Dubai Chocolate bar — not everybody is going to similar lengths. Drizzles and toppings seem to be a delicious and less labor-intensive way to use the pistachio spread. Shoppers have used it with fresh apple slices and popcorn, as a nutty addition to coffee, and as a garnish for yogurt and ice cream.
It's also popular for dipping — a chocolate bar paired with the spread makes a lazy version of Dubai-style chocolate — and is a great companion for strawberries, shortbread cookies, Ritz crackers, and even dark chocolate Reese's pieces candies. The creamy, crunchy texture of Mattigan's Dubai-Style Pistachio Spread also makes it a natural choice for a stand-alone snack, which some Aldi customers admit to eating with nothing but a spoon.
However, Mattigan's Dubai-Style Pistachio Spread is also high in sugar (20 grams in a 2-tablespoon serving), so some customers are taking steps to make it an occasional treat "I have to hide it at our house," wrote one shopper on the Aldi Aisle of Shame Facebook group. Another wrote: "It's really good on homemade sourdough! No, it's not good for you ... but it's a once in a while treat my kids love!"