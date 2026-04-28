Locals Know The Best Cocktails In Atlanta Come From This Italian Restaurant

I came across the best cocktails in Atlanta by accident. It was a cold night just before Thanksgiving, and we had just tried a cocktail spot on the Beltline. It's one of those "hidden speakeasies" inside another bar-restaurant, and the taxidermy-heavy decor makes it very Instagrammable. Obviously, it was packed. Everyone and their cousin were out. (Literally everyone and their cousin because, like I said, pre-Thanksgiving.) Honestly, my friends and I felt stupid. It's not 2017 anymore! You can't just go out without a plan, reservations, and a ring light for properly photographing your drinks.

Then, we stumbled upon BoccaLupo. Set on Edgewood Ave close to Krog Street Market, the restaurant is small and friendly, and at the risk of sounding very old, it still feels real. You know, like making that exact dish and those exact drinks was someone's dream rather than a play for private equity investment. It's also usually full; we got lucky with three seats at the bar. The Inman Park restaurant serves modern Italian American food uplifted by southern ingredients — but we were looking for cocktails.

I can't recall the names of the drinks we ordered, but I do remember my delight when I tasted them. There was a tzatziki-inspired gin drink with dill and yogurt and a delicate sweetness, a take on a French 75 that tasted like a pear drop, and a seasonal pumpkin number with the warming spices you'd usually see as ingredients in a fall soup. We passed them around, checking that we weren't going mad. These were incredible, right? We decided we'd better try the food, too.