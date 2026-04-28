Locals Know The Best Cocktails In Atlanta Come From This Italian Restaurant
I came across the best cocktails in Atlanta by accident. It was a cold night just before Thanksgiving, and we had just tried a cocktail spot on the Beltline. It's one of those "hidden speakeasies" inside another bar-restaurant, and the taxidermy-heavy decor makes it very Instagrammable. Obviously, it was packed. Everyone and their cousin were out. (Literally everyone and their cousin because, like I said, pre-Thanksgiving.) Honestly, my friends and I felt stupid. It's not 2017 anymore! You can't just go out without a plan, reservations, and a ring light for properly photographing your drinks.
Then, we stumbled upon BoccaLupo. Set on Edgewood Ave close to Krog Street Market, the restaurant is small and friendly, and at the risk of sounding very old, it still feels real. You know, like making that exact dish and those exact drinks was someone's dream rather than a play for private equity investment. It's also usually full; we got lucky with three seats at the bar. The Inman Park restaurant serves modern Italian American food uplifted by southern ingredients — but we were looking for cocktails.
I can't recall the names of the drinks we ordered, but I do remember my delight when I tasted them. There was a tzatziki-inspired gin drink with dill and yogurt and a delicate sweetness, a take on a French 75 that tasted like a pear drop, and a seasonal pumpkin number with the warming spices you'd usually see as ingredients in a fall soup. We passed them around, checking that we weren't going mad. These were incredible, right? We decided we'd better try the food, too.
The philosophy behind BoccaLupo's cocktails and food
Despite retaining a real neighborhood feel and a welcoming vibe, BoccaLupo is a nice-nice restaurant. It has been reviewed favorably by Bon Appétit and received a Michelin guide mention. (Yes, mentions are an aspect of how the Michelin Guide rates restaurants around the world.) The cocktails got a nod, too. In 2023, Michelin even named the Inman Park restaurant's bar team winners of an Exceptional Cocktails Award.
The secret to BoccaLupo's cocktails seems to be some mix of levity and collaboration. There's not a doubt in my mind that the whole team takes their work seriously, but they also seem to love what they do. This is obvious from the cocktail menu. It always features a mixture of perfectly executed classics with a twist and galaxy-brain works of art; you'll get something like the Doom '64, featuring cream cheese, milk punch, fennel, and strawberry, alongside quality takes on the old fashioned cocktail and the Gibson.
None of this brilliance and play happened at the BoccaLupo bar by accident. In his interview after winning the Michelin award, Jason Furst, who served as general manager for several years, said this of the balance between autonomy and teamwork: "Managing a cocktail program is not about me but the brilliant team that ensures each drink is as memorable as the last." He also noted that the food and drinks menus should be seen as something of a symphony. The menu designed by chef and owner Bruce Logue and his kitchen team is enhanced by the cocktails the bar team dreams up and vice versa. So, if you're going for cocktails at BoccaLupo, you're going for dinner, too.
Dining and drinking at BoccaLupo
On top of the cocktail menu, which changes pretty regularly, BoccaLupo has both a great wine list and selection of nonalcoholic drinks. The non-boozy mixed drinks are designed just as carefully as those with liquor, using spice, smoke, and botanicals to create interesting flavors I've rarely found elsewhere. Even if you do drink alcohol, they're still worth trying.
I'm no wine expert, but I know what I like, and the restaurant also delivers on that front. There are always a few skin contact wines and pet-nats available alongside more traditional options, and the staff are incredibly knowledgeable. In fact, the staff are one of the things that make this restaurant so great. If you know the city well, you might recognize some of them. Many seem to be service-industry lifers who have worked at other Atlanta institutions over the years. They can basically look at you and recommend a cocktail you'll love, and they know the food menu intimately too. Bartending and waiting can be an art, just like cooking can, and that's respected at BoccaLupo.
It's not hard to keep dinner and a couple of drinks under $100 a head. BoccaLupo doesn't exactly have bargain prices, but you could easily drop the same amount in a mid-range steakhouse with terrible cocktails. This is particularly impressive because the restaurant pays staff properly. I know this because my waiter mentioned it when we were calculating a tip; clearly, they meant it.
If you're set on trying Atlanta's best cocktails, make a reservation through BoccaLupo's website. Walk-ins are possible, particularly on weeknights or at slightly odd times, but why risk it?