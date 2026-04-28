The Problem With This Trader Joe's Pistachio Treat, According To Customers

Most people enjoy the taste of pistachios, but pistachio-flavored products don't always live up to the hype. A perfect case-in-point is Trader Joe's Italian Pistachio & Fior di Latte Gelato Style Frozen Dessert, which customers have recently taken to Reddit to complain about. The post itself is actually pretty positive, but the comment section was a mixed bag. "I thought it was ... ok," said one comment. "Too airy and whipped for me. Kind of like frozen Cool Whip." While that doesn't sound terrible, gelato is supposed to be thicker than ice cream, so it's odd to see something so far off from what's being advertised.

Granted, it's a "gelato style frozen dessert" and not actual gelato, but the fine print is cold comfort when customers are expecting one thing and tasting another. It's the same kind of problem frozen dairy desserts like Breyer's have, which masquerade as ice cream while actually being slightly different. Some people enjoy the artificial taste of these imposters, and more power to them. After all, food scientists have designed these sweet treats using state-of-the-art technology to please your taste buds at levels previous generations could only dream of. That didn't stop the haters from piling on, though.

"I didn't like it," said another Redditor. "Was too aerated and the pistachio flavor wasn't strong enough for my taste." As you can see, the texture is what people have an issue with most. The comparison to whipped cream came up again and again as a detractor. Although this is a complaint, plenty of people still like it.