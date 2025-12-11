Trader Joe's New Affogato Dessert Has Customers Divided — 'This Is Blasphemy'

Have you ever had an idea that seemed great in theory, only to realize (too late!) that it might not actually work in execution? There may be a product buyer at Trader Joe's feeling that way right now. One of the chain's newest releases — a frozen, pre-packaged dairy-free affogato duo — is a cute concept, but it is getting mixed reactions from TJ's shoppers.

The box of desserts, which contains two affogatos for $4.49, features miniature cups of coconut milk-based non-dairy ice cream. Each cup comes with a packet of instant espresso. To make the affogato, Trader Joe's says to pour the instant coffee into a well in the ice cream and top it with hot water. Bam! Instant affogato! Or, at least, an approximation thereof?

As Trader Joe's fans across the internet were quick to point out, instant espresso prepared directly on top of non-dairy ice cream is a poor substitute for the luscious Italian dessert. Plus, commenters expressed doubt that the instant coffee granules would dissolve fast enough. "Was it grainy? I would think it might be better to make the espresso in a separate mug before combining," wrote a TikTok user. A Redditor was less diplomatic and expressed, " ... Instant coffee packets? In a traditional and traditionally Italian dessert? This is blasphemy."