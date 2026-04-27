You're Using The Wrong Mustard For Potato Salad — Here's The Best One

Mustard does a great job of enlivening a lackluster potato salad, bringing a touch of heat and piquancy to the classic, creamy side dish. But if you always find yourself reaching for the same mild yellow mustard, you might want to raise your game and try something a little bolder. The Takeout asked Joanne Gallagher, co-founder and recipe developer at Inspired Taste, for her expert advice on the matter.

While Gallagher appreciates what both yellow mustard and whole-grain can offer potato salad in terms of taste and texture, she prefers to use Dijon — which also happens to be the condiment Alex Guarnaschelli can't live without. "You'll want a complementary mustard, not a dominating one," Gallagher told us. "Dijon is my favorite type of mustard for potato salad because of its smoothness and tang. I love how it adds depth and a perfect golden color without overwhelming the recipe."

What sets fancy French Dijon mustard apart from its yellow American counterpart is the ingredients. The yellow variety is made from yellow mustard seeds that have been ground into a powder, along with vinegar and spices. Dijon is made from crushed brown and sometimes black mustard seeds and also includes white wine. This gives it an elegant complexity — bright yet less obviously acidic than yellow mustard — which serves to enhance and elevate even the most basic potato salad. "It'll add just enough sharpness to balance out all of the creamy elements, letting those potatoes shine," explains Gallagher.