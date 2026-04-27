For The Best Steak Dinner In Atlanta, Alton Brown Points To This Restaurant

Most would agree that Alton Brown knows quite a lot about making food taste as delicious as it possibly can, but the beloved celebrity chef is also incredibly in tune with the best foods you can find at restaurants across the country. That's right, when Brown isn't at home enjoying his ideal bologna sandwich, you might find him in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, having one of the best steaks in the city at none other than Blue Ridge Grill. Brown revealed his love for the restaurant — which is found specifically in the Buckhead neighborhood of Georgia's biggest city — during a 2014 interview with Atlanta Eats Radio when he was asked about his favorite place for a good steak during a rapid-fire round of questions. "I like Blue Ridge Grill," the chef revealed. "Comfy banquettes, quiet, good martini...and PARKING."

While Brown didn't go much further into his appreciation for Blue Ridge Grill, it's not hard to see why he'd enjoy the restaurant's steaks. Just about every cut of steak — from the hanger steak to the New York strip — is revered by customers online, which has garnered the restaurant a spot on many locals' shortlists of must-try steak spots for those new to the city. Plus, considering that Alton Brown's favorite food spots around the country are often kept a bit closer to the chef's vest, Brown's verbal stamp of approval for Blue Ridge Grill is more than enough proof of his appreciation for the over 30-year-old establishment.