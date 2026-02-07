For The Crispiest Fried Pickles, Don't Use A Batter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fried pickles are one of the absolute best appetizers in existence, and it's easy to see why: The tangy flavor of pickles pairs incredibly well with the salty, crunchy fried breading that surrounds them. Unfortunately, it can be made incredibly difficult to make them at home if you don't know how to coat the pickles properly. While using beer batter is one option, it's best to avoid using a wet batter, as this will give them a more fluffy, airy texture than what you're likely looking for. Using a breading technique similar to what you'd use for fried chicken typically produces much crispier results.

To learn how to perfectly bread fried pickles, we spoke with Mariam Daud — author of "I Sleep In My Kitchen" and all-around comfort food expert — who walked us through her breading process. "Dry the pickles really well. Lightly dredge them in seasoned flour, then dip into egg, buttermilk, or a mix of both," Daud explained. When it comes to the seasoned flour, Daud typically includes cornstarch in the mix, but seasonings like paprika, Cajun seasoning, and garlic powder are often added as well.

"Coat lastly in some panko," she suggested, and then "fry at about 350 to 365 degrees Fahrenheit until golden and crisp." While breading your fried pickles will be beneficial to their texture regardless of what you use to do so, panko is an especially great choice for the job. Panko, a type of Japanese breadcrumbs, is similar to Western breadcrumbs but makes the exterior of your fried foods more crispy than the alternatives.