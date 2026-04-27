Your Scrambled Eggs Are Being Held Back By One Temperature Mistake

What's the key to the ultimate brunch? A great plate of scrambled eggs. We aren't knocking other brunch dishes, mind you. Cinnamon rolls and frittatas are also essential. But no number of mimosas can make guests forget soggy, flat, or overcooked eggs. And in our mission to make the best scramble, we've tried plenty of tricks for the fluffiest scrambled eggs and investigated how to make luxurious eggs in 40 seconds. We've noticed one thing that almost all those hacks have in common — a heated stainless steel or cast iron pan. Its importance was explained to us in our exclusive interview with restaurateur and content creator Chef Billy Parisi.

"It's important to make sure your pan is properly heated," says Parisi. "You don't want to add cold or room temperature beaten eggs to a cold pan." Heat causes the proteins and compounds in raw eggs to unravel and then bond and rearrange themselves — ultimately solidifying the gelatinous egg whites and runny yolk into opaque, scrambled eggs.

But if you heat eggs for too long, the proteins create far too many bonds and turn your eggs rubbery or gray. Starting with a hot pan ensures that this chemical transformation starts immediately, and lessens the chance for overcooking. High heat also converts water in the beaten eggs to steam, creating that signature fluffy texture.

Preheat stainless steel pans for 1 to 2 minutes over medium heat and test for the right temperature by adding a dash of water. If it balls up into droplets and then evaporates quickly, the pan is ready. It'll take a little longer for cast iron to heat up — about 3 to 5 minutes. Look for a little smoke coming off the pan to show that it's ready for action.