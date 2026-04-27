What Makes Miami Cuban-Style Pizza Different From The Rest

Everyone knows the basic styles of pizza, like Chicago deep dish and New York thin crust. However, there's another type that's very popular in certain areas, and that's Cuban pizza. Often available at underrated Miami spots that only some locals know about, it's served in a unique way. Spoiler alert: Most don't slice it.

Cuban Pizza consists of a fluffy, thick dough made with milk and seasoned with spices. This is to mimic Cuban bread and differentiates the dough from Italian varieties. Rather than America's usual favorite pizza toppings, you should expect to see ground chorizo, shrimp, and even occasionally olives. Well, you may not see these toppings, because most Cuban pizzerias put them under the cheese, which is sprinkled to the edges of the dough. Pan-cooking offers a crisp crust, while the cheese locks in the flavor of all the toppings. Mozzarella is part of the mix, but you'll also find Gouda – as well as other cheeses that chefs keep secret.

While you can order a Miami-style pizza sliced like a normal New York pie, it's more often served as a small, personal dish. It's placed in cardboard or paper, folded sort of like a taco, and eaten that way. It can be enjoyed at sit-down restaurants as well as on the go. Those who like it admit that it's odd, but deeply delicious and culturally significant. One Redditor proclaimed, "If you don't enjoy Cuban pizza/don't know where to get it from you're just not from here."