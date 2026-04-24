Where To Buy Your Veuve Clicquot To Save Major $$$ This Mother's Day

With Mother's Day around the corner, folks around the country are scheming ways to make the day special for the matriarch in their lives. If you're celebrating at home, starting the day with a Champagne brunch is sure to impress. You could make your best effort to become the favorite child by shelling out $17,000 for a case of Dom Pérignon, but mom isn't expecting you to take out a loan to give her an amazing Mother's Day experience. Bubbly is often pricey, but one store occasionally has Veuve Clicquot Champagne at a discount, and it's the familiar destination where folks go to buy typically expensive meat for cheap: Costco.

Prices vary by location, but in my area a local liquor store carries 750 milliliter bottles of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label for $67.99. By comparison, Costco offers the exact same product in some regions for $54.79. It's not an astronomical difference, but I'll keep $13 in my pocket any chance I can get.

Costco also provides a discount on Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé​. Locally, a 750 milliliter bottle of the Champagne commands $94.99. In some areas, the Costco sells it for as low as $68.49, a roughly 28% markdown. Same Champagne, same quality, just much more affordable at Costco.

Not all Costco locations offer Veuve Clicquot for a steal, but it's worth taking a trip down that aisle on your next shopping trip to see what it's going for in your neck of the woods. Of course, there's more to brunch than just beverages. If you want that Veuve Clicquot Champagne to shine, pairing it with inviting fare is in order.