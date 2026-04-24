Where To Buy Your Veuve Clicquot To Save Major $$$ This Mother's Day
With Mother's Day around the corner, folks around the country are scheming ways to make the day special for the matriarch in their lives. If you're celebrating at home, starting the day with a Champagne brunch is sure to impress. You could make your best effort to become the favorite child by shelling out $17,000 for a case of Dom Pérignon, but mom isn't expecting you to take out a loan to give her an amazing Mother's Day experience. Bubbly is often pricey, but one store occasionally has Veuve Clicquot Champagne at a discount, and it's the familiar destination where folks go to buy typically expensive meat for cheap: Costco.
Prices vary by location, but in my area a local liquor store carries 750 milliliter bottles of Veuve Clicquot Brut Yellow Label for $67.99. By comparison, Costco offers the exact same product in some regions for $54.79. It's not an astronomical difference, but I'll keep $13 in my pocket any chance I can get.
Costco also provides a discount on Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé. Locally, a 750 milliliter bottle of the Champagne commands $94.99. In some areas, the Costco sells it for as low as $68.49, a roughly 28% markdown. Same Champagne, same quality, just much more affordable at Costco.
Not all Costco locations offer Veuve Clicquot for a steal, but it's worth taking a trip down that aisle on your next shopping trip to see what it's going for in your neck of the woods. Of course, there's more to brunch than just beverages. If you want that Veuve Clicquot Champagne to shine, pairing it with inviting fare is in order.
Pairing Veuve Clicquot for a Mother's Day brunch
If you're going for fancy, a classic pairing of caviar and Champagne is a winner; but in the spirit of keeping a Mother's Day celebration lovely and affordable, there are heaps of other dishes that would partner well with Veuve Clicquot. On the company's website, one recommendation for Brut Yellow Label is a radish and shrimp salad with tart grapefruit. If seafood isn't mom's thing, a vegetable stir-fry is a divine pairing.
The rosé's profile is more fitting for aged cheeses and fruity desserts. If you're up for making something exquisite, the winemaker's website suggests beef tataki delicately topped with a few drops of pea cream and pickled red cabbage. If beef tataki is a little outside your wheelhouse, don't fret. The Veuve Clicquot Rosé champagne is also an excellent match for a delicious slice of pizza (pizza is a crowd-pleaser for any meal, including brunch).
While those dishes are fantastic if you're enjoying the Champagne as is, let's be honest: With brunch, you've probably got mimosas on the mind. When mixing them with orange juice, you can't go wrong with a mimosa's best friend — eggs benedict. Those leaning toward simpler dishes could whip up some flakey ham and cheese croissants.
Of course, orange juice isn't the only option for mimosas. When using grapefruit juice or even something more exciting like pomegranate, keep those flavors in mind when deciding what food to serve with the drink. There are plenty of pairings that will work for any juice you choose, and mom will appreciate the effort you put into making her day special.