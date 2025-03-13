How To Pair Caviar And Champagne Like A Pro
Intimidated by the idea of pairing luxuriously silky and expensive caviar (which is different from other fish eggs) with the perfect Champagne? Don't be. "In general, it will almost always be a delicious pairing," according to Lexi Stephens, a wine educator, content creator, and founder of Lexi's Wine List. "Champagne's bubbles and acidity complement the caviar's brininess, and the wine's light, delicate flavors are highlighted by caviar's saltiness," she told The Takeout.
Champagne runs the gamut from dry to sweet flavors, with hues of white, gold, or rose. When it comes to pairing wines with food, you need to consider how the different flavors in each will complement each other. "To get nitty gritty, you can pair a lighter Champagne, like Blanc de Blancs with a more delicate caviar, while a bolder Champagne like Blanc de Noirs can stand up to a richer caviar," Stephens explained.
"Blanc de Blancs" means "white of whites," which refers to Champagne made with white grapes, usually Chardonnay. "Blanc de Noirs" refers to more full-bodied Champagnes made with black grapes like Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. These three varieties are the most common grapes used in Champagnes. But the reason Champagne works so well with caviar extends beyond simply the taste: "Both are associated with celebrations and luxury, so they make for a match made in heaven," said Stephens. And there are lots of different ways to serve them.
Serve caviar and Champagne with these classic accompaniments
Traditional caviar service includes condiments designed to support the roe's bold flavors. Lemon wedges add bright acidity and lighten each bite. Hard-boiled eggs, chives, and chopped onions offer texture and tanginess. Saline capers moderate the caviar's unctuous taste and enhance the effervescent, baked-bread notes in Champagne. But however you prefer to serve caviar and Champagne, wine educator Lexi Stephens says there are some components that you absolutely can't leave out.
"Potato chips and blinis are the perfect vehicle for caviar when paired with Champagne because they won't overpower the wine, and the saltiness will bring out the wine's delicate flavors," Stephens explained. When pairing different potato chips with caviar, stick to neutral flavors, like sea salt or plain kettle chips, to allow the rich caviar flavors to shine through. Sturdy, toasted crostini with a light layer of melted butter work well, too.
The final must-have condiment is a feather-light crème fraîche, which you can make at home. The "bubbles and acidity of the wine can act as the perfect palate cleanser, cutting the fat between bites of crème fraîche and caviar," said Stephens.