How To Pair Caviar And Champagne Like A Pro

Intimidated by the idea of pairing luxuriously silky and expensive caviar (which is different from other fish eggs) with the perfect Champagne? Don't be. "In general, it will almost always be a delicious pairing," according to Lexi Stephens, a wine educator, content creator, and founder of Lexi's Wine List. "Champagne's bubbles and acidity complement the caviar's brininess, and the wine's light, delicate flavors are highlighted by caviar's saltiness," she told The Takeout.

Champagne runs the gamut from dry to sweet flavors, with hues of white, gold, or rose. When it comes to pairing wines with food, you need to consider how the different flavors in each will complement each other. "To get nitty gritty, you can pair a lighter Champagne, like Blanc de Blancs with a more delicate caviar, while a bolder Champagne like Blanc de Noirs can stand up to a richer caviar," Stephens explained.

"Blanc de Blancs" means "white of whites," which refers to Champagne made with white grapes, usually Chardonnay. "Blanc de Noirs" refers to more full-bodied Champagnes made with black grapes like Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier. These three varieties are the most common grapes used in Champagnes. But the reason Champagne works so well with caviar extends beyond simply the taste: "Both are associated with celebrations and luxury, so they make for a match made in heaven," said Stephens. And there are lots of different ways to serve them.