Is Surveillance Pricing Sneakily Driving Up Your Grocery Bill?

If you spent $10 on a cheap rotisserie chicken and then noticed that your neighbor bought the exact same product for $8, you'd be justifiably confused, and even a bit miffed. Unfortunately, this is becoming the world we live in, all because of a nefarious practice called surveillance pricing. While the shady convention has been predominantly associated with manipulating airline prices, it's already on the docket to be coming to a grocery store near you.

Companies dig into demographics, locations, and even how you move your mouse when visiting a website to gauge a cost structure tailored to you, but not necessarily in your best interests. The idea is to price goods at the precise dollar amount you're willing to part with, which can often be more than the regular rate. The companies themselves generally aren't poring over your data — they utilize third-party actors to do the dirty work for them.

The term "surveillance pricing" is accurate, but companies engaging in the practice refer to it by a less heinous designation: dynamic pricing. In supermarkets specifically, it's known as Electronic Shelving Labels (ESLs). One of the nation's largest grocery chains, Walmart, is gearing up to implement ESLs in over 2,000 locations by 2026. Kroger has already experimented with using ESLs for years.

The good news is that the government is aware of the issue. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has determined that personal data is used to adjust the price of various goods to different individuals. The bad news: The current solution for consumers is further investigation.