Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Dessert Was A Chocolatey Hybrid

Elizabeth Taylor had a love affair with food nearly her whole life. From simple Dinty Moore canned stew to champagne with caviar, the actress loved her favorite comforts, sometimes to excess. Taylor's favorite food was all-American classic fried chicken, even as her diet changed over the years. It's worth noting, though, that she was not overly fond of sweets, preferring only specific confections for evening indulgences. Her go-to above all others was a treat called simply "Toffee Fudgies."

For those who have never heard of this dessert before, picture a square, crispy-topped hybrid of a brownie and a piece of fudge. Although it's closer to the density of fudge, it contains more cakey ingredients, like eggs and flour, that give it a bit of much-needed lightness. The smooth center is accented by crunchy Heath toffee morsels, breaking up the chewy mouthfeel. The most addictive thing about them, though, is that they are incredibly sweet and chocolatey.

"She had a little tiny refrigerator under one of her nightstands and I would keep a container of Toffee Fudgies in there at all times," said Neil Zevnik, Taylor's private home chef, in an exclusive interview with Today. "Should she be seized with the desire for a Toffee Fudgie, it was right there on hand."