Elizabeth Taylor's Favorite Dessert Was A Chocolatey Hybrid
Elizabeth Taylor had a love affair with food nearly her whole life. From simple Dinty Moore canned stew to champagne with caviar, the actress loved her favorite comforts, sometimes to excess. Taylor's favorite food was all-American classic fried chicken, even as her diet changed over the years. It's worth noting, though, that she was not overly fond of sweets, preferring only specific confections for evening indulgences. Her go-to above all others was a treat called simply "Toffee Fudgies."
For those who have never heard of this dessert before, picture a square, crispy-topped hybrid of a brownie and a piece of fudge. Although it's closer to the density of fudge, it contains more cakey ingredients, like eggs and flour, that give it a bit of much-needed lightness. The smooth center is accented by crunchy Heath toffee morsels, breaking up the chewy mouthfeel. The most addictive thing about them, though, is that they are incredibly sweet and chocolatey.
"She had a little tiny refrigerator under one of her nightstands and I would keep a container of Toffee Fudgies in there at all times," said Neil Zevnik, Taylor's private home chef, in an exclusive interview with Today. "Should she be seized with the desire for a Toffee Fudgie, it was right there on hand."
How to make Toffee Fudgies for yourself
While we can no longer enjoy the Iranian beluga caviar that Elizabeth Taylor splurged on, Neil Zevnik shared the Toffee Fudgies recipe in support of Taylor's AIDS foundation. Multiple media outlets have posted the recipe, so you can try it yourself. The base consists of simple staples that many probably already have at home, but it's still a far cry from easy homemade fudge made with boxed cake mix. The recipe uses unsalted butter, cake flour, eggs, brown sugar, and vanilla extract. More particular ingredients include Heath toffee bits, alkalized cocoa powder, semisweet and bittersweet chocolate, and chocolate extract.
Maybe you're not a toffee person, though. That's okay, as you can add in your favorite chopped nuts for a treat with a less sugary crunch. You can also top the Fudgies with toffee while they're cooling instead of adding it to the body, if you like an unbroken smooth central texture. Sugar enthusiasts might consider using milk chocolate instead of semisweet for a richer, creamy finish.
Be aware that the finished product is indulgent. You can have it as part of an ice cream sundae — another favorite of Taylor's – or with a simple glass of milk. Fudgies keep for about a week when chilled, though they'll probably be eaten up long before then. You could also cut them up into smaller cubes and serve them with toothpicks as a fun party snack — if you're willing to share, of course.