The Store-Bought Secret For Easier Homemade Fudge
Nothing is better than some classic, homemade fudge. It's such a decadent treat, and you really only need a small piece to satisfy your sweet tooth. A lot of homemade fudge recipes are a bit labor intensive, calling for marshmallow creme and lots of sugar, along with a big list of other ingredients. And, while there's always the option to make vanilla fudge with just two ingredients, or to even add Velveeta to your fudge for a silky texture, the internet has gifted us yet another fudge hack that feels like the perfect way to make a memorable dessert. It just requires one extra store-bought item.
The next time you make fudge, add some boxed cake mix. That's right: Cake batter fudge is a thing. And it's a lot simpler than you might think. Instead of mixing a ton of ingredients to make your family fudge recipe, all you need is cake mix, chocolate chips (or white chocolate chips), sweetened condensed milk, butter, and vanilla extract. The boxed cake mix adds a new depth to the flavors in each gooey bite.
The absolute best ways to dress up homemade fudge
The coolest part about adding cake mix to your fudge is that you can use any boxed batter you prefer. There are a lot of recipes that call for vanilla cake mix, which makes a white chocolate fudge (as long as you melt in white chocolate chips, as well). However, you can also go more of a classic route by combining chocolate cake mix and regular chocolate chips. It'd also be interesting to try some more obscure cake mix flavors, like strawberry, Funfetti, or even red velvet.
In addition to making a myriad of new fudge types, there are also other ways to dress up your tray bake. The easiest way to get creative is definitely to have fun with the toppings. You can add colorful sprinkles for a celebration, or stir in some crushed nuts or dried fruit to give the fudge different textures and flavors. To make the dessert even sweeter, you could even add some store-bought frosting to the top. You can pick it up in the same aisle when you're choosing your boxed cake mix.