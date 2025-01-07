The Store-Bought Secret For Easier Homemade Fudge

Nothing is better than some classic, homemade fudge. It's such a decadent treat, and you really only need a small piece to satisfy your sweet tooth. A lot of homemade fudge recipes are a bit labor intensive, calling for marshmallow creme and lots of sugar, along with a big list of other ingredients. And, while there's always the option to make vanilla fudge with just two ingredients, or to even add Velveeta to your fudge for a silky texture, the internet has gifted us yet another fudge hack that feels like the perfect way to make a memorable dessert. It just requires one extra store-bought item.

The next time you make fudge, add some boxed cake mix. That's right: Cake batter fudge is a thing. And it's a lot simpler than you might think. Instead of mixing a ton of ingredients to make your family fudge recipe, all you need is cake mix, chocolate chips (or white chocolate chips), sweetened condensed milk, butter, and vanilla extract. The boxed cake mix adds a new depth to the flavors in each gooey bite.