Give Alfredo Pasta A Twist With These Easy Noodle Swaps

Plenty of complicated Italian dishes aren't enticing to make after a long day, but if you're really craving a taste of the old country, whipping together an Alfredo pasta isn't all that taxing. Whether you're making a luscious three-ingredient Alfredo or giving the sauce a smoky upgrade using bacon (what can't bacon make better?), it doesn't take much time. Still, if fettuccine Alfredo is your go-to when Italian is calling your name, it can get old after a while. Breathing new life into the dish is as easy as exchanging fettuccine for other types of noodles, though it's important to consider why fettuccine works so well.

Angelo Caruso, the chef and owner of Angelo's Ristorante in Stoneham, Massachusetts, suggested making simple pasta swaps that can put a new spin on the dish without manipulating the sauce, creating an appealing new eating experience. "Fettuccine's flat, wide ribbons are ideal for Alfredo because they offer plenty of surface area for the creamy sauce to cling to," Caruso said. "The pasta's chewiness balances the rich, velvety texture of the sauce, creating that signature harmony in every bite."

You can indeed use other pasta shapes, but there are positive and negative impacts. "If you swap in spaghetti, you'll get a noticeably lighter feel," shared Caruso. However, he added that the rounded, slim noodles don't hold onto the sauce quite as well. "The result is a dish that's less cohesive and less creamy, though still tasty," he said. "It's a different experience: more delicate, less indulgent."