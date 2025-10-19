Give Alfredo Sauce A Smoky Upgrade Using This Breakfast Staple

One common misconception about Alfredo sauce is that it always contains cream. While modern iterations of the recipe often do, the original Alfredo contained only butter, pasta water, and Parmigiano Reggiano. With that in mind, think about how much grease bacon creates, and how useful that fat is in adding flavor to foods. By replacing some of the butter in the recipe with bacon grease, you'll get a richer, pleasantly smoky profile.

Inexpensive store-bought cream sauces can especially benefit from bacon. These sauces often have an artificial or chemical taste from cheap packaging or synthetic preservatives. Bacon has such a strong flavor that it can mask these deficiencies, making the sauce taste more decadent.

If you're looking for other ways to elevate your Alfredo sauce, you're in luck. If you amp up your store-bought Alfredo sauce with nutmeg, you'll find it has a fuller, more homemade flavor profile. You can also add basil, garlic, onion, or other spices to give it a nice herbal taste. Although it won't be purely Alfredo in the traditional sense, it will make it taste better — which is the ultimate goal.