The Failed Celebrity Cooking Show That Honestly Never Stood A Chance

A cooking show hosted by a celebrity — that is, somebody famous for doing something other than cooking — is a solid proposition, at least in theory. Cooking shows have been a television staple since Julia Child made an omelet on the first episode of "The French Chef": they're inexpensive to produce, pleasing to watch, and inherently personality-driven. When said personality is someone with a pre-existing following, surely only good things can happen, right? That's the gamble Netflix took in 2025 with Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's lifestyle and cooking show, "With Love, Meghan" — but alas, it didn't work out so well. The first season ranked #383 in Netflix's semi-annual report for January to June 2025, and after two seasons and a holiday special, it was unceremoniously cancelled after Netflix stepped away from its deal with Harry and Meghan.

A lifestyle show starring Meghan doesn't seem like a bad idea on paper. What could be more glamorous and aspirational, after all, than a lifestyle show starring a member of the Royal Family? If she's palling around with celebrity chefs like Roy Choi, the ever-influential Alice Waters, and noted microwave apologist David Chang, so much the better.

But Meghan was no Martha Stewart or Ina Garten: she offered obvious advice and clearly strained to come across as personable and charismatic. Writing for Variety, Daniel D'Addario said that Meghan's "on-camera attitude...resembles [her] on-camera wardrobe: Well-tailored and beige." What's more, the series felt neither accessible nor aspirational. You couldn't really imitate a lot of her projects (including a foray into beekeeping), and you never felt like you were invited into the domicile of a domestic goddess — especially since, as she admitted herself, the house we see on the show isn't her actual home.