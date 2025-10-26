Why David Chang Defends This Kitchen Appliance Other Chefs Might Call A Lazy Shortcut

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The poor microwave gets no respect. Considering it's a technological shortcut for reheating leftovers or melting butter when you're impatient, we tend to take the microwave for granted or consider it dorm decor. But David Chang, the always-sassy chef and restaurateur behind the Momofuku empire and host of Netflix's "Ugly Delicious" doesn't have time for food snobs. He's become of the most vocal defenders of the microwave, and he wants us all to stop dismissing it as lazy and start seeing it for what it really is: An under-appreciated tool that makes cooking easier.

Chang's love for the microwave is well-documented, from countless video recipes to his 2021 cookbook called "Cooking at Home: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave)." Somewhere along the way, professional kitchens and home cooks alike decided the microwave was too "low-brow" to be respected. But as Chang points out, it's one of the most efficient, precise, and versatile appliances we own. "The microwave is a machine from the future," he's proclaimed online.

Of course, we don't need another celebrity chef telling us what's cool or what's over. And Chang isn't evangelizing microwaves simply out of the kindness of his own heart. He's also backing a new line of microwave-specific cookware called Anyday, made out of borosilicate glass with vented glass-lids. After all, if you're going to cook entire meals in the microwave, there's many tips every home cook should know, and one of them is never using plastic.