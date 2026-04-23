The Boring Denny's Menu Item That You Should Probably Avoid

There is one other salad on Denny's menu, and it's the classic Cobb salad, which features bacon, avocado, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, hard boiled egg slices, and croutons; all on top of an iceberg lettuce mix. This was a much better combination of ingredients thanks to all the actual flavor in its components, but we did find one major flaw — chicken isn't on there by default. Instead, you have to order it as an add-on if you're looking for more substance (it's only $3 extra, but still). All in all, everything about the Cobb salad is a huge improvement over the unremarkable house salad. (Surprisingly, Wendy's Cobb salad is pretty great too.)

That being said, you can get the house salad as a side rather than an entree, which means you can supplement any sandwich with it if you'd rather get a bit of crisp freshness instead of fries or flattop hash browns. Otherwise, Denny's diner classics are what you really want to get, because you know the old rule: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. After 73 years of being open for business, Denny's definitely knows how to man the griddle better than the salad station.