The First Thing To Look For When Picking Out The Best Store-Bought Potatoes

Even when you're buying produce from the grocery store, leaving anything to chance can be costly. I meticulously scrutinize peppers, mushrooms, asparagus, and just about any veggie I come across before it lands in my cart to ensure I'm getting the best quality. But potatoes? The first ones I see generally get tossed in without a second thought. Well, that's a mistake, according to the director of culinary at Potatoes USA, chef RJ Harvey. He revealed that folks should examine the condition of store-bought potatoes just like any other produce, and it all starts with inspecting how they're packaged.

"When selecting fresh potatoes at the store, begin by looking for packaging made of perforated plastic or paper," Harvey said. "Those materials are great for ventilating the potato and keeping it from becoming damp (the key to keeping it fresh)." Moisture is the enemy of fresh taters, and even when they are allowed to breathe in the supermarket, they need to remain dry once your shopping trip is over.

"Once you get them home, keep potatoes in a cool, dark, well-ventilated place such as a pantry or cabinet," Harvey said. "There is no need to store your potatoes in a bag; you can store them loose. If you store potatoes in a bag, make sure there are holes so the potatoes can breathe." Making sure you're buying dry spuds and keeping them dry is key to baking a delicious, crispy, cheesy baked potato. But there are some other things to look for in terms of quality.