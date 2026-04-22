When You Should Always Use Room Temperature Eggs

Recipes can be funny. Sometimes they specify that certain ingredients should be room temperature, and sometimes they don't acknowledge temperature at all. Eggs are one ingredient people will notice this with, and according to chef and director of innovation at The American Egg Board, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, whether they're warm or cold can significantly impact the outcome of some dishes.

When a recipe calls for room temperature butter in baking, that's not a mere suggestion. Likewise, the temperature of eggs in baked goods and desserts plays a crucial role in the dish's outcome. "This matters most in baking applications like cakes, custards, cheesecakes, and some batters where texture is important," Serrano-Bahri said. "Room temperature eggs mix more easily and evenly, which can help the final product turn out smoother and more consistent."

In other cases, cold eggs will work just fine. "If you are scrambling, frying, boiling, or making something rustic where precision is less critical, cold eggs are usually less of an issue," he continued. Still, because many recipes don't mention anything about it, knowing when you can toss them in cold and when they need to be room temperature can be challenging.

Serrano-Bahri noted that instead of digging into every recipe that calls for eggs, people should simply focus on why they're needed. "If eggs are being used to build structure, create lift, stabilize an emulsion, or combine smoothly with butter or dairy, room temperature is often helpful," he said. "If they are simply being cooked on their own, it is usually not as important. That functional mindset is more useful in the kitchen than trying to remember a long list of specific recipes."