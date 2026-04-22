Olive Oil Or Butter? Here's Which Fat Is Best For A Flavorful Steak

Though cooking a steak seems simple on the surface, small details can make a big difference. One decision you'll have to make when cooking a steak is what type of fat to use while grilling or searing it. The debate often revolves around whether it's better to use olive oil or butter. We consulted with Sam Hazen, executive chef at Palladino's Steak & Seafood, and he says he actually prefers neither for the actual cooking portion.

"For the best steak, I recommend using a high smoke oil like avocado or canola to sear the outside. Then, it is best to add butter at the end to add flavor," Hazen explains. "Olive oil has a high smoking point but can turn bitter at extreme heat so it is best to use a different type of oil. Butter adds rich and delicious flavor but also burns at 300 degrees [Fahrenheit]." This would be under the scenario in which you're cooking indoors on a pan, but when it comes to grilling, Hazen says the same principle applies. "For grilling, I recommend using a high smoke oil," he says. "Natural flavored fats like avocado oil (a top choice), grapeseed oil, or canola oil are great for a deep sear without burning."