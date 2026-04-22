Olive Oil Or Butter? Here's Which Fat Is Best For A Flavorful Steak
Though cooking a steak seems simple on the surface, small details can make a big difference. One decision you'll have to make when cooking a steak is what type of fat to use while grilling or searing it. The debate often revolves around whether it's better to use olive oil or butter. We consulted with Sam Hazen, executive chef at Palladino's Steak & Seafood, and he says he actually prefers neither for the actual cooking portion.
"For the best steak, I recommend using a high smoke oil like avocado or canola to sear the outside. Then, it is best to add butter at the end to add flavor," Hazen explains. "Olive oil has a high smoking point but can turn bitter at extreme heat so it is best to use a different type of oil. Butter adds rich and delicious flavor but also burns at 300 degrees [Fahrenheit]." This would be under the scenario in which you're cooking indoors on a pan, but when it comes to grilling, Hazen says the same principle applies. "For grilling, I recommend using a high smoke oil," he says. "Natural flavored fats like avocado oil (a top choice), grapeseed oil, or canola oil are great for a deep sear without burning."
There are more benefits of high smoke point oils for steak
Oils with a high smoke point are ideal for cooking steak not just because of their tolerance for heat, but for another key reason. Most of them, like the ones Hazen mentioned, are neutral-flavored. That would include avocado, grapeseed, and canola oils (canola oil being what chef Bobby Flay prefers to cook with). Because of that, the oil won't impart any flavors to your steak, which allows the pure flavor of the grilled beef to come through.
Butter has a great taste, but it has a habit of burning because of the milk solids in it. The solids are delicious in brown butter, but they're not so appealing when they're totally scorched. Either way the butter is going to impact the flavor of the steak you worked so hard to perfect. Without it you'll also have a less smoky kitchen, which is always a blessing. A butter-drenched steak isn't likely to compete with a rich steak like ribeye, anyway.
Hazen has a better, healthier idea: "For a more heart-healthy steak, use oils rich in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats like olive oil or avocado oil. They will help to lower LD (bad cholesterol) and will reduce inflammation. Very much unlike butters or lard."