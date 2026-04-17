The Costco Grab-N-Go Find That May Satisfy Your 'Adult Lunchable' Needs

As a kid, there was no feeling quite like breaking the seal on a Lunchable to have the best meal of the day. Adults have long been chasing this high through a variety of snack time options (looking at all of the charcuterie board lovers out there). Leave it to Costco to supply us with the perfect item to satisfy our adult Lunchable needs. Creative Fine Foods Mediterranean Style Chicken Snack Packs have been spotted at Costco locations, and they're perfect for those who want a convenient meal made for a more mature palate than those who prefer a pizza Lunchable.

The Mediterranean Style Chicken Snack Pack comes in a set of three for $12.59, depending on location. Each pack includes Mediterranean chicken breast strips, mini naan bread, garlic hummus, orzo pesto salad, white beans with shredded mozzarella, and sundried tomatoes in golden Italian dressing. One Instagram commenter shared excitement and said, "Yes. More companies need to make adult lunchables." Other users pointed out that while labeled as a snack, the item may be more of a meal. Each snack pack contains 610 calories, 25 grams of protein, and 9 grams of fiber. Either way, this item likely won't be on the list of Costco food items that customers find overrated.