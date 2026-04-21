The Iconic Dessert That Made Florida's Oldest Waterfront Restaurant Famous
If you find yourself in Lantana, just south of Palm Beach, Florida, you should make a point to stop at Old Key Lime House. This eccentric-looking green building is recognized as Florida's oldest waterfront restaurant, serving up everything from crab cakes to fancy cocktails in a fun and casual environment. People can watch the Florida Gators on TV or beautiful sunsets, all while digging into sumptuous dishes and ending the night with a slice of the most popular kind of pie in the state. It's specifically that Key lime pie that keeps many coming back.
As its name suggests, customers love the spot for all things lime-related. In fact, patrons like Mick Jagger, Billy Joel, and the Beach Boys have all enjoyed some fun times there. Reviews tend to be glowing, with one person on Yelp saying, "Good food great atmosphere and wonderful Key lime pie, and staple of the community. You have to visit this place, you can't miss it." When asked about the best Key lime pies in the area, one Redditor said, "Old Key Lime House hands down. Worth every penny, I buy it by the pie."
To say this place is an institution in the local scene is an understatement. The Lyman family built the building as a family home in 1889. The first owner, Morris Lyman, actually named the town, to give you an idea of his importance to the area. His family was known for selling fish and oysters from the spot before it gained its current name and purpose. Nowadays, you can still access Old Key Lime House from the waterway, in case you're visiting the location by boat to satisfy your pie cravings.
How Key lime pie became this restaurant's most renowned treat
Key lime pie is an iconic Floridian dish that everyone should try, and when Wayne Cordero bought the building in 1986 and opened the Old House Restaurant a few years later in 1989, he decided to put his own version on the menu. He selected a pie recipe belonging to his grandmother, Agnes. This dessert was very meaningful for him, and quickly became a guest favorite.
In 2000, he renamed the popular waterfront spot to Old Key Lime House, where customers today can order the pie that features a tart and creamy filling with a fluffy whipped topping. Its cinnamon-infused crust strikes a pleasing contrast from the citrus in a way that makes the dessert simply iconic. The pie has gained national attention and was featured in Bon Appétit magazine in 2006, cementing its reputation. To this day, many say Old Key Lime House has one of the best Key lime pies ever.
It became so popular that its recipe was eventually published in a few periodicals. To make it, staff members use sweetened condensed milk, Key lime juice, egg yolks, sugar, and lemon juice for the filling. These ingredients are mixed together, poured into a graham cracker crust, baked until set, and topped with a large amount of fresh whipped cream. Something unique about the recipe is that it specifically uses Nellie and Joe's Key lime juice, proving that bottled juice is just fine for pies. The recipe has remained unchanged for decades, so it must be doing something right.