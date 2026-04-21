The Iconic Dessert That Made Florida's Oldest Waterfront Restaurant Famous

If you find yourself in Lantana, just south of Palm Beach, Florida, you should make a point to stop at Old Key Lime House. This eccentric-looking green building is recognized as Florida's oldest waterfront restaurant, serving up everything from crab cakes to fancy cocktails in a fun and casual environment. People can watch the Florida Gators on TV or beautiful sunsets, all while digging into sumptuous dishes and ending the night with a slice of the most popular kind of pie in the state. It's specifically that Key lime pie that keeps many coming back.

As its name suggests, customers love the spot for all things lime-related. In fact, patrons like Mick Jagger, Billy Joel, and the Beach Boys have all enjoyed some fun times there. Reviews tend to be glowing, with one person on Yelp saying, "Good food great atmosphere and wonderful Key lime pie, and staple of the community. You have to visit this place, you can't miss it." When asked about the best Key lime pies in the area, one Redditor said, "Old Key Lime House hands down. Worth every penny, I buy it by the pie."

To say this place is an institution in the local scene is an understatement. The Lyman family built the building as a family home in 1889. The first owner, Morris Lyman, actually named the town, to give you an idea of his importance to the area. His family was known for selling fish and oysters from the spot before it gained its current name and purpose. Nowadays, you can still access Old Key Lime House from the waterway, in case you're visiting the location by boat to satisfy your pie cravings.