These Colorful Chocolate Candies Are One Of The Best Unexpected Beer Pairings

Pizza and beer are a match made in heaven, and they often get the headlines when it comes to pairing suds with food, but folks are missing out on other combinations. There's no shortage of people recommending specific lagers and ales to pair with savory dishes, but what about sweets? Look no further than Guinness with ice cream as proof that beer and sweets don't just work — they're delightful. Candy isn't generally thought of as something one would combine with beer, but we spoke with two experts who both indicated that, with the right type of brew, vibrant M&Ms (stamped with the little "m," of course) make for a fantastic marriage.

The key to enjoying M&Ms with beer is securing a cold one that will complement the sweet, chocolatey flavor in the candy. The owner and creative director of Singlecut, Rich Buceta, argued that, with plain M&Ms at least, folks can't go wrong doubling down on the candy's main attraction. His recommendation: "Stouts, as they impart chocolate flavors."

However, level 1 sommelier, level 1 cicerone, and owner of Betelgeuse Betelgeuse, Chris Cusack, noted that while you could go broke for chocolate, you could also allow other flavors in the beer to play a more impactful role. "Milk chocolate is sweet, fatty, and mild, so you want beers that either reinforce the chocolate or cut the sweetness," he said. "A slept on beer style for me are brown ales, which would be my first choice. After that, a Belgian dubble, where dark fruit adds dimension. And finally, a cream ale would let the candy shine."