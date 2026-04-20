One Of The Oldest Boxes Of Chocolate In The World Celebrated An English King's Coronation

"Life," as Forrest Gump once said before opening a lucrative chain of casual seafood restaurants, "is like a box of chocolates — you never know what you're gonna get." Case in point: King Edward VII might not have guessed that his reign, which followed the 63-year rule of his mother Queen Victoria, would be cut short after just nine years by pneumonia. And he certainly wouldn't have guessed that the chocolate boxes made to celebrate his coronation in 1902 would still be around over a century later.

One such chocolate box is currently sitting in the Scottish town of St. Andrews, best known for its university as well as the world's oldest golf course. It's packaged in a decorative tin sporting the faces of Edward VII and his wife, Queen Alexandra of Denmark. (This was back when royals still married to form political alliances.) They were given to a young schoolgirl named Martha Greig, who managed to avoid eating them. The chocolates were handed down the generations before they were eventually given to the St. Andrews Preservation Trust.

Coincidentally, another box of chocolates from the coronation has also survived to this day; one which was gifted to a different schoolgirl, Mary Ann Blackmore of County Durham in northeast England, who similarly refrained from eating her sweets (this one made by Cadbury, that stalwart of British chocolate). The box was auctioned off in 2023 for £1,000 (roughly $1,353). It reportedly still smelled chocolatey.