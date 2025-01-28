How To Tell If Your Candy Is Expired

Candy, whether it's the world's most sour, the sponge variety from Buffalo, or even Aldi's house chocolate brand, has a shelf-life. Even if you don't strictly have to eat your candy by its expiration or best-by date, it can still reach a point where it's no longer great to consume, either through poor storage conditions or simple age. Here's how to tell if your candy has seen better days and should now see a trash can.

Basically, candy has "gone bad" if it looks, tastes, or smells different from fresh candy. For example, the texture of spoiled candy can get granular or gritty, or it may become excessively tacky or even syrupy. It might smell slightly off or, in the biggest tell, it could develop mold. Most candy is relatively inexpensive and easy to get, so if you have doubts as to the freshness of your chocolate or lollipops, it's best to just toss it out and buy new.