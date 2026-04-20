Why Giada De Laurentiis Thinks Italian Pasta Doesn't Bloat You Like The American-Made Kind

You may have heard someone say (or maybe experienced yourself) that when dining in Italy, the pasta doesn't cause bloating the way it does in the United States. Italian-American chef Giada De Laurentiis, who produces her own pasta line through her brand, Giadzy, recently shared her theory on why that might be on the "No Matcha No Mama" podcast.

According to De Laurentiis, multiple factors are involved, beginning with the wheat. She explained how imported pasta from her brand (and others) is single sourced from Abruzzo, an agriculturally focused region in Italy known for producing high-quality durum wheat semolina for pasta. Because the wheat is grown, milled, and processed locally, it's often fresher and retains more of its natural structure with nutrients that aid in digestion.

In contrast, wheat used in American-made pasta is typically mass-produced, leading to shortcuts which affect quality. The grain is often blended for consistency and undergoes more intensive refinement during processing. This processing initially strips away much of its nutritional components before having them fortified back in via supplements, all of which can contribute to bloating caused from indigestion.

Differences also extend to shaping and drying. De Laurentiis explained how most Italian-made pasta is formed using bronze dies — metal plates that carefully shape pasta. In America, she says, producers often use plastic instead to increase the output. But hot plastic can leach microplastics into food, which studies show are linked to gut inflammation and bloating. De Laurentiis added that Italian pasta is slow-dried, while American pasta is rapidly dried as part of mass-production, a process that can create thermal shock; tightening the gluten structure and making digestion more difficult.