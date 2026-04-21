My Favorite Sandwich Spot In Atlanta For A Bargain Meal

Victory Sandwich Bar is something of an institution in Atlanta. Yes, it's a bit too hip in a mid-2010s kind of way, but what do you expect from a slider spot that opened in 2011? There's a slushy machine, industrial styling, and the odd cocktail served in a mason jar. But here's the thing -– the sandwiches are really, really good. And affordable.

They're so good, in fact, that Bon Appétit once listed Victory's offerings as one of the "10 Sandwiches you must eat now" and declared the combo "the greatest meal deal in America." This was back in 2013, and prices have risen since, but you can still bag a sammy and chips for a little over $8 or a sandwich and a side for $10. The sandwiches themselves, which are better described as mini-subs than sliders, are $6 apiece. They're pretty small, but at that price, two won't break the bank.

Personally, I usually order the cold scallion ramen and a slider, which is enough for lunch. If it's your first visit, though, your main problem will be wanting to try everything on the menu. Honestly, I can fault nothing, so this is probably a good idea. There's plenty of space at long tables in both the Inman Park and Decatur locations, so you could invite friends for a sandwich buffet. The other option? Just sit there all day, eating. The restaurants open their doors for late breakfast and don't close until midnight, with a subtle change in atmosphere from cafe to bar somewhere in the mid-afternoon.