Why Mexican Coca-Cola Will Cost You More In America
You can always tell when a bottle of Coca-Cola is produced in Mexico, and usually, it'll come down to that recognizable glass bottle. If you've never had it, maybe you've heard people make impassioned claims that Mexican Coca-Cola is better than the standard American Coke. From experience, it's hard to deny it — the taste of Mexican Coke versus American Coke is so distinct that it rivals the contrast found in those unique Coca-Cola flavors nobody has heard of.
Some claim that the sweetener and bottle material used are the primary reasons why Mexican Coke is considered superior to American Coca-Cola, and why the Mexican variety often costs nearly twice as much per bottle in the United States. The cane sugar used in Mexican Coke is pricier than the high-fructose corn syrup used in American Coke. The American version doesn't use cane sugar because sugar isn't subsidized in the U.S., while corn is heavily subsidized. It's also more expensive to create and transport glass bottles than plastic bottles and metal cans because glass is fragile and weighs more. So, while Mexican Coke sells for about $2 per 12-ounce bottle, American Coke sells for about $0.69 for the same size can on average.
Cane sugar and glass bottles make for expensive Coke
The divide between modern Mexican and American Coke styles began in the 1990s. To protect its sugar industry, Mexico imposed heavy taxes in 2002 on high-fructose corn syrup, which Coca-Cola had been importing from the United States.
However, nearly 25 years later, the Coca-Cola company is about to make a major change by switching to pricier cane sugar in the American version, due to pressure from the current government. American Cokes with cane sugar began appearing in some restaurants during the fall of 2025, although the sweetener switch could now cause American Coke prices to rise slightly. Tariffs on aluminum could also affect the prices of U.S. Coke cans.
Is the higher price justified? Nutritionally, cane sugar and high-fructose corn syrup are fairly similar, even if one comes from sugar cane and the other comes from corn kernels. Still, plenty of people in America don't mind paying more for Mexican Coke because there's some consensus that cane sugar is tastier. As for the bottles, glass is less porous than plastic and can keep a drink fresher — plastic bottles have more carbon dioxide escaping and more oxygen leaking in to slowly mess up the flavor. This process takes a long time, though, so it's unlikely to make any difference when you buy it. That said, and more importantly, glass is far better for the environment and doesn't come with the risk of microplastics.