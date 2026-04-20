The divide between modern Mexican and American Coke styles began in the 1990s. To protect its sugar industry, Mexico imposed heavy taxes in 2002 on high-fructose corn syrup, which Coca-Cola had been importing from the United States.

However, nearly 25 years later, the Coca-Cola company is about to make a major change by switching to pricier cane sugar in the American version, due to pressure from the current government. American Cokes with cane sugar began appearing in some restaurants during the fall of 2025, although the sweetener switch could now cause American Coke prices to rise slightly. Tariffs on aluminum could also affect the prices of U.S. Coke cans.

Is the higher price justified? Nutritionally, cane sugar and high-fructose corn syrup are fairly similar, even if one comes from sugar cane and the other comes from corn kernels. Still, plenty of people in America don't mind paying more for Mexican Coke because there's some consensus that cane sugar is tastier. As for the bottles, glass is less porous than plastic and can keep a drink fresher — plastic bottles have more carbon dioxide escaping and more oxygen leaking in to slowly mess up the flavor. This process takes a long time, though, so it's unlikely to make any difference when you buy it. That said, and more importantly, glass is far better for the environment and doesn't come with the risk of microplastics.