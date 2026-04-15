DoorDash Defends White House Delivery, 'You Need To Touch Grass'

While the "No Tax On Tips" initiative (which may impact diners as well) is a fairly popular policy with voters, some continued to question the motive behind promoting a DoorDash delivery to the White House and the way the moment was presented to the public. "So yes to this being a planted PR story coordinated with the White House where it wasn't mentioned that she is in some way being compensated to play 'random door dasher making impromptu delivery and then agree to interviews.' You see this doesn't help right?" one X user said.

President Donald Trump's approval rating currently hovers around 40%. Recent data from the Pew Research Center also shows Americans are concerned about the ongoing Iran War, with only 35% of those polled saying they are confident in the president's policies. Thus, the decision to stage the McDonald's delivery may have reflected poorly on both the White House and DoorDash, despite the policy's popularity.

Julian Crowley also continued to double down and defend the delivery while growing increasingly peeved with those who disliked it. In fact, some say the DoorDash representative's posts were the last straw for them and planned to stop using DoorDash altogether. "I'm getting SO many comments and messages of people telling me they're DELETING their DoorDash app and CANCELLING their memberships," influencer Matt Rein said on his Threads account. "This is turning into an absolute disaster for @doordash!" Luckily, those who decide to cancel DoorDash completely don't have to worry about giving up In-N-Out, as the chain refuses to join in on the mobile delivery app trend anyway.