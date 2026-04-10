In-N-Out Refuses To Join Mobile Ordering Apps For One Big Reason

It's been years since the pandemic jolted food delivery into the mainstream, but the popularity of takeout and delivery services continues to rise. However, there's one fast food chain that refuses to join the trend: In-N-Out Burger. The restaurant isn't available on delivery apps, and, in a recent talk with Pepperdine University President Jim Gash, CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson said that mobile ordering won't be an option anytime soon. "We've for sure had that put in front of us, and the answer is no," she said.

It's a little ironic that the chain that introduced the first-ever drive-thru shies away from the convenient new tech, but Snyder-Ellingson has an explanation. "The main reason is because part of what makes In-N-Out and the experience so special is the interaction and the customer service that we're able to give — the smile, the greeting ... that warmth, and feeling that culture," she explained. "So mobile ordering will definitely take a piece of that away, and there's also the freshness factor."

In 2025, the chain ranked top in the industry for employee satisfaction — a title it has held for 10 consecutive years. When the restaurant opened its first location in Idaho in 2023, it paid workers 141% more than the state's minimum. Meanwhile, delivery drivers can end up earning less than minimum wage after expenses — and customer service can suffer accordingly. Those priorities may help explain why the chain continues to favor in-person service over outsourcing any part of the experience.