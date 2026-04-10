In-N-Out Refuses To Join Mobile Ordering Apps For One Big Reason
It's been years since the pandemic jolted food delivery into the mainstream, but the popularity of takeout and delivery services continues to rise. However, there's one fast food chain that refuses to join the trend: In-N-Out Burger. The restaurant isn't available on delivery apps, and, in a recent talk with Pepperdine University President Jim Gash, CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson said that mobile ordering won't be an option anytime soon. "We've for sure had that put in front of us, and the answer is no," she said.
It's a little ironic that the chain that introduced the first-ever drive-thru shies away from the convenient new tech, but Snyder-Ellingson has an explanation. "The main reason is because part of what makes In-N-Out and the experience so special is the interaction and the customer service that we're able to give — the smile, the greeting ... that warmth, and feeling that culture," she explained. "So mobile ordering will definitely take a piece of that away, and there's also the freshness factor."
In 2025, the chain ranked top in the industry for employee satisfaction — a title it has held for 10 consecutive years. When the restaurant opened its first location in Idaho in 2023, it paid workers 141% more than the state's minimum. Meanwhile, delivery drivers can end up earning less than minimum wage after expenses — and customer service can suffer accordingly. Those priorities may help explain why the chain continues to favor in-person service over outsourcing any part of the experience.
In-N-Out CEO won't compromise on quality
Customer service isn't the only reason why In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder-Ellingson refuses to offer mobile ordering. In-N-Out is known for its made-from-scratch burgers and high-quality ingredients. Even Julia Child was a fan of the fast food chain. To Snyder-Ellingson, cold burgers and soggy fries would damage the brand's identity.
Snyder-Ellingson also spoke about her desire to honor her family's legacy. She is the granddaughter of In-N-Out founders, and family has clearly shaped her philosophy. "We won't compromise our quality," she told the audience. "We're not going to do things the quicker, easier way because it's easier for us. We want to do what's best for our customers."
Jim Gash referenced a line from Snyder-Ellingson's new book, "The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger," where she quotes her uncle: "Never serve a customer something you yourself wouldn't eat." He said in the interview, "I would imagine a cold In-N-Out burger is not what you guys have in mind." Snyder-Ellingson responded, "We don't want to serve that." That philosophy of serving what you'd proudly eat yourself has carried In-N-Out's reputation for 80 years. Maybe she could give the McDonald's CEO some pointers.