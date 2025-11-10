What Diners Need To Know About The 'No Tax On Tips' Rule Coming To Restaurants

Basically, it comes down to whether or not the customer is able to adjust the amount of gratuity they leave for the employee. So in the case of large party dining, you may just see a few lines that show recommended tip amounts but have the diner write in how much they'd like to pay. If you're using something like a digital tablet with pre-set percentages to tip, those point of sale systems will also need an option for the customer to customize how much they'd voluntarily like to give. Without that last option available, it wouldn't be classified as a qualified tip for tax purposes.

As it stands, none of this would be too big of a change from a diner's perspective aside from the large party dining scenario. But if you're an employee, you're definitely going to want to watch how your tips are broken down in payroll to ensure you get the most out of your $25,000 tax-free amount. The employees who are keeping close tabs on these details are likely going to seek employers who set up transparent systems in favor of their workers' bottom line. After all, nobody actually enjoys paying taxes. None of this is set in stone quite yet, as the IRS is still working on the finer details. Just know that in some cases, the way your tips are handled may look just a tad bit different in the future.