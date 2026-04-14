'I'm Never Watching Food Network Again': Guy Fieri's UFC Handshake With Andrew Tate Angers Fans

Guy Fieri isn't a stranger to controversy (even in this divisive meat he dislikes). He's been accused of homophobic remarks, and he had a years-long feud with Anthony Bourdain. But, he's weathered the storm with a reputation for philanthropy. A more recent event, though, has some calling him the "Mayor of Misogyny Town," and it may not sweep under the rug easily.

It happened on April 11th, at the UFC 327 event at the Kaseya Center. In a video of the Miami event, Fieri can be seen having a conversation and shaking hands with Andrew Tate. The pair exchange a quick shoulder-bump hug. Tate, who's a widely-loathed figure for his views and actions towards women, appears to be smiling, as does the bleach-blond chef. The video circulated through numerous media outlets, and response to it was swift.

Although the "manosphere" icon and Food Network fixture have never been spotted together before, their chummy-seeming interaction enraged Fieri's fans. The video sparked comments about how gross it was, and how some would be withdrawing future support for Fieri, vowing to never watch his shows again. One Redditor commented, "Aw man, not Guy Fieri too?" Another had stronger things to express, stating, "Well, this sucks... The fact that he's chummy with a known rapist and sex trafficker is vomit-inducing." Several outlets reached out to Fieri for comment, and it wasn't long before he provided one. It's now clear that this is one controversy the Food Network star wishes the world could forget.