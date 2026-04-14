'I'm Never Watching Food Network Again': Guy Fieri's UFC Handshake With Andrew Tate Angers Fans
Guy Fieri isn't a stranger to controversy (even in this divisive meat he dislikes). He's been accused of homophobic remarks, and he had a years-long feud with Anthony Bourdain. But, he's weathered the storm with a reputation for philanthropy. A more recent event, though, has some calling him the "Mayor of Misogyny Town," and it may not sweep under the rug easily.
It happened on April 11th, at the UFC 327 event at the Kaseya Center. In a video of the Miami event, Fieri can be seen having a conversation and shaking hands with Andrew Tate. The pair exchange a quick shoulder-bump hug. Tate, who's a widely-loathed figure for his views and actions towards women, appears to be smiling, as does the bleach-blond chef. The video circulated through numerous media outlets, and response to it was swift.
Although the "manosphere" icon and Food Network fixture have never been spotted together before, their chummy-seeming interaction enraged Fieri's fans. The video sparked comments about how gross it was, and how some would be withdrawing future support for Fieri, vowing to never watch his shows again. One Redditor commented, "Aw man, not Guy Fieri too?" Another had stronger things to express, stating, "Well, this sucks... The fact that he's chummy with a known rapist and sex trafficker is vomit-inducing." Several outlets reached out to Fieri for comment, and it wasn't long before he provided one. It's now clear that this is one controversy the Food Network star wishes the world could forget.
How everyone is handling the backlash
The ire about this interaction reached Guy Fieri quickly. On April 14th, Fieri released a statement on X, saying he was "devastated" to see what was transpiring. He stated he'd been approached by the Tate brothers during the match, and had been greeted by them, but that was the extent of the interaction. In his own words, Fieri said, "I did not know them or about them before that moment. I'll never pretend to be a perfect person but let me be crystal clear, I do not know the Tate brothers nor do I support them in any way."
While this explanation sounds plausible, the internet hasn't been kind to Fieri. One person who commented on the post said, "I will never visit Flavor Town again for this weak a** apology. Do better." Another person on Reddit speculated, "YOU'RE devastated? Nah, you're embarrassed. You're trying to do damage control."
Some have come to his defense, saying the Tate brothers would be difficult to pick out of a lineup, despite their well-known names. Others pointed out that he has a history of not making the best decisions, as Fieri's had a somewhat tragic life. A few even brought up rumors of Fieri's own alleged mistreatment of women. He's also been spotted shaking hands with Donald Trump in previous instances, which is now again being called to attention. As the dust continues to settle, it remains to be seen how harshly Fieri will be impacted by this handshake.