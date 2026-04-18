The Old-School Ground Beef Breakfast Combo That Deserves A Revival

When you think of San Francisco cuisine, you probably think of sourdough bread and seafood. San Francisco is the birthplace of old-school cioppino, after all. While you're not wrong, there's one old-school San Francisco treat that many forget; and no, it's not Rice-A-Roni. For 100 years, lovers of greasy spoons have been partaking of a simple, delicious egg and ground beef breakfast dubbed "Joe's Special." If you like to start your mornings off strong, then you should give this meal the comeback it deserves.

To make this dish yourself, you only need a few ingredients and a single skillet. The recipes differ, but you'll need eggs, diced onion, ground beef, spinach, and Italian seasonings. Many people will also add Parmesan cheese and mushrooms. After heating oil in a pan, cook the onions and mushrooms over medium heat until they brown. Now add the meat and stir until slightly cooked, then add the spinach and all the other, non-egg ingredients, including salt and pepper to taste. Make a well in the center and add your eggs, then scramble everything until fully cooked. Top your final product with a little Parmesan cheese and serve it up hot. It's often plated with a slice of real sourdough bread from San Francisco.

The resulting Joe's Special is hearty, filling, and tasty for anyone who wants a substantial breakfast. It's high in protein but still gets you your veggies and involves little clean-up once you're done eating. Rather than making it themselves, people have been visiting San Francisco restaurants for years to enjoy this dish. However, there's one restaurant in particular that claims to be the original.