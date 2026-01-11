San Francisco Is The Birthplace Of This Old-School Italian American Soup

If you head down to Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, there are a few dishes you're bound to find. Creamy clam chowder is a big one, and most tables contain sourdough bread from Boudin. Dungeness crab and shellfish are also very common, with some showing up seasonally due to restricted fishing seasons. One dish that is always there any time of year, however, is cioppino. You'll likely never see this flavorful soup vanish from the wharf, due in part to the fact that it originated there, even though it's Italian in name.

When you order cioppino, you can be sure of a few basics. The broth consists of tomatoes and a few other vegetables in a white wine sauce, with some places choosing red wine instead. Cooked in this broth are fresh Italian herbs and a variety of local seafood such as shrimp, clams, mussels, fish, and crab. A toasted, crusty white bread, especially sourdough, is served with the soup for dipping. The flavor is herby, salty, lightly briny, and rich. The acids come through sharply, as does the garlic usually included with the vegetables, in a way that is bracing yet comforting when eaten piping hot. Beyond that, however, each restaurant has its own version that varies slightly, so you'll have to try a few to figure out which style you prefer.

This all may sound incredibly Italian in flavor and French in ingredients. It's true that the soup is very similar to bouillabaisse, a dish Ina Garten says calls too laborious for dinner parties, and it's also very time-consuming to make. Still, even though the dish doesn't come from Italy directly, it's fair to call it Italian based on its origins.